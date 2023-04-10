When the levee leaks: Officials close parts of Lower Lake Mary

A levee on the lake's lower west side sprung a leak on Sunday, prompting warnings and analysis from government officials.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Repairs are underway after a levee on Lower Lake Mary sprung a leak over the weekend. Coconino National Forest officials closed down parts of the lake's west side in case of a full failure.

"Should the levee fail, Lower Lake Mary will empty out into a side tributary," officials explained in a tweet on Sunday.

"There are no campgrounds, recreation sites or private homes at risk should the levee fail. Forest officials ask the public to comply with the closure order and find other areas around Lower Lake Mary to recreate until the levee can be assessed and repaired."

The cause of the leak is currently unknown. Officials said there are still plenty of places around the lake that visitors can still access.

You can find more info on closures at coconinonationalforest.us.

The Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District (FRD) has issued a closure order for a portion of Lower Lake Mary’s west side due to a leaking levee.

The closure has been issued as a precaution due to visible leaks in the levee.

