Wildfires breaking out daily in southern Arizona, officials say

Forestry officials are encouraging people to take extra precautions this fire season.

PHOENIX — While it may not seem like wildfire season in Arizona with all the rain and snow, but officials tell 12News it's here.

“We’re seeing fires on a daily basis," said Tiffany Davila with the State Department of Forestry and Fire Management. "We just had another one today.”

Over the past six weeks, Davila said they've responded to at least a dozen fires. The majority take place in southern Arizona.

"Southern Arizona is where we are going to see the bulk of our activity or the potential for the bulk of our activity over the next few months," Davila said.

All the moisture and rain have created an overload of fuel for the fires. In many cases, Davila said, they'd been started at homes with people burning off vegetation and debris that ultimately grows out of control.

While the southern part of the state is experiencing this problem, Davila said it would also become an issue for those living in the Valley.

This is why fire officials encourage those who plan on getting out of town and into nature for the upcoming warm weekend to be extremely careful.



Forestry officials are asking folks who start campfires to make sure they are completely extinguished and cool to the touch before walking away. Also, make sure any towing chains used for boats or trailers are not dragging on the ground.

"People need to understand that we have the potential for fast-moving wildfires," Davila said.

In northern Arizona, Davila said the fire season there might be delayed because of how much snow Flagstaff and other areas have received this year.

