'I will end your bloodline': Scottsdale police report reveals new details of Coyotes player arrest

A police report shows the former Coyotes player allegedly threatened to cut out the organs of an officer's wife and child.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Former Arizona Coyotes player Alexander Galchenyuk allegedly made violent threats at Scottsdale police officers for an incident last week.

Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to "chop" an officer who responded to the hit-and-run incident and cut out the kidneys of the officer's family members, according to a police report obtained Friday by 12News.

"I will end your bloodline," the suspect allegedly told Scottsdale police."One phone call and you're dead."

The hockey player's mood changed rapidly while interacting with police and he allegedly displayed signs of impairment. Galchenyuk's father was present at the scene and told officers he had never seen his son act so aggressively before, the police report shows.

One of the officers accused the suspect of using a racial slur towards an African-American officer during the incident.

The Arizona Coyotes announced this week they were cutting Galchenyuk only two weeks after he signed a one-year contract with the team.

"The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract," the Coyotes wrote in a tweet. "The Club will have no further comment at this time."

Police said the suspect is facing charges of property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating.

