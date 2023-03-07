Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk arrested in Scottsdale

Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 and charged with private property hit and run and four other counts, Scottsdale police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Less than two weeks after signing Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal, the Arizona Coyotes are cutting the center.

The Coyotes announced the move in a tweet Thursday morning.

"The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract," the tweet read. "The Club will have no further comment at this time."

The NHL Players' Association will look into this situation, according to PHNX Sports' Craig Morgan.

This move appears to be in response to Galchenyuk getting arrested in Scottsdale on Sunday.

Scottsdale Police told 12Sports that Galchenyuk was charged with private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating after an incident on July 9.

The department also said no one was hurt in the hit-and-run and that it only resulted in property damage.

12Sports is working to learn more about what exactly happened.

The Athletic's Katie Strang is reporting that Galechenyuk was arraigned Monday and a pre-trial conference will be held on August 11.

This season would have been Galchenyuk's third stint with the Coyotes. He previously played in Arizona in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons. In 132 games with the Coyotes, Galchenyuk has 25 goals and 37 assists.

Galchenyuk was the third-overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft. He spent six seasons with Montreal but has bounced around the league ever since.

He played 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche and 42 with their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, last season.

In his NHL career (654 games), Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 208 assists.

Galchenyuk signed a one-year two-way contract with Coyotes on July 1, which would have paid him $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL, according to CapFriendly.com.