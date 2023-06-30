Records: Woman woke up to boyfriend allegedly stabbing her repeatedly at Scottsdale hotel

Court records show the victim sustained at least eight stab wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A young man has been arrested in Scottsdale after he allegedly attempted to kill his girlfriend by stabbing her repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

Aidan Theis, 18, flew to the Valley to spend the holiday weekend with his girlfriend but the trip was quickly derailed by an argument between the couple, court records show.

While watching a movie in a hotel room near Scottsdale and Double Tree roads, the victim fell asleep and Theis allegedly contemplated hurting her.

The suspect told police he went into the room's kitchenette after the movie to retrieve a knife and thought about "taking her life," court records show.

He then allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the neck, waking her up and resulting in a physical struggle between the two. After sustaining more stab wounds, the victim ran out of the room and sought help in the hotel's lobby.

Officers later found Theis early Thursday morning in the parking lot with blood on his hands and legs. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail and is facing multiple felony charges.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.