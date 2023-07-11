NY woman steals ID of CA woman, tries to buy phone in AZ, police say

The woman first told police she was the woman on the ID, but then gave her real name.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A New York woman is in a Scottsdale jail after police said she stole the identity of a California woman and tried to buy a cellphone.

Officers with the Scottsdale Police Department responded on Monday just after 2 p.m. to a Verizon store in Scottsdale.

An employee called police saying a woman was in the store attempting to access someone else's account.

The employee told police the woman used a California driver's license with a name and phone number on it. The employee called the number on the ID and a woman answered identifying herself as the person on the ID and said she was not trying to buy a phone in Arizona and lived in California.

The woman in the store first told police she was the woman on the ID, but then gave her real name. She was arrested and transported to the Scottsdale City Jail, police said.

She faces charges for forgery, taking the identity of another and false reporting to law enforcement.

