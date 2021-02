The hiker has been rescued by Technical Rescue teams at Papago Park, according to officials.

PHOENIX — A hiker is in extremely critical condition after falling 30 to 40 feet at Papago Park's Hole in the Rock trail, according to officials.

Phoenix Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team reported transporting the man, aged in his 20s, to a local hospital.

Responders performed life-saving efforts on the man at the time of rescue, officials said.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.