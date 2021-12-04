Arizona wildfire map: What's burning in the Grand Canyon State

Multiple wildfires have forced evacuations and road closures in the state. Here's what areas are being affected.

ARIZONA, USA — Authorities are battling multiple fires throughout the Grand Canyon State as Arizona's wildfire season ramps up.

Fire departments this year are already battling fires during what experts predict will be just as destructive of a season as last year, if not more.

Wildfires in Arizona burned the most acres of land in 2020 than any other year in the past decade, according to data from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The state's 2021 Wildfire Season Outlook predicted widespread fire activity by the beginning of June, and multiple wildfires currently raging across the state have shown that prediction to be true.

Here are where the wildfires are happening and what damage they have caused:

Telegraph Fire

The Telegraph Fire has caused multiple communities in Pinal County to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Town of Miami residences south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp

Top-of-the-World, Gila and Pinal counties

Oak Flats campground

Residences west of Miami town limits

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for evacuation:

Town of Superior, Pinal County

Mescal Fire

The Mescal Fire has caused multiple communities in Gila County to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate.

The following communities have been placed in the "GO" evacuation category:

Soda Canyon

The San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats)

Residents of El Capitan living on the east side of State Route 77

The following communities have been placed into "SET" and should be prepared for evacuation orders:

Lower Peridot

Skill Center

Peridot South

T11 Ranch

Beverly Hills

Slate Fire

Coconino National Forest fire crews responded to a fire burning about 20 acres near Flagstaff on the morning of June 7.

About 50 personnel, including four engines, two crews, a water tender, and a dozer, have been dispatched to the fire.

No communities have been ordered to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate due to this fire.

Arizona Wildfire Season