Arizona wildfire map: What's burning in the Grand Canyon State

ARIZONA, USA — Authorities are battling multiple fires throughout the Grand Canyon State as Arizona's wildfire season ramps up.
Fire departments this year are already battling fires during what experts predict will be just as destructive of a season as last year, if not more.
Wildfires in Arizona burned the most acres of land in 2020 than any other year in the past decade, according to data from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The state's 2021 Wildfire Season Outlook predicted widespread fire activity by the beginning of June, and multiple wildfires currently raging across the state have shown that prediction to be true.
Here are where the wildfires are happening and what damage they have caused:
Telegraph Fire
The Telegraph Fire has caused multiple communities in Pinal County to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate.
The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:
- Town of Miami residences south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp
- Top-of-the-World, Gila and Pinal counties
- Oak Flats campground
- Residences west of Miami town limits
The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for evacuation:
- Town of Superior, Pinal County
Mescal Fire
The Mescal Fire has caused multiple communities in Gila County to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate.
The following communities have been placed in the "GO" evacuation category:
- Soda Canyon
- The San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats)
- Residents of El Capitan living on the east side of State Route 77
The following communities have been placed into "SET" and should be prepared for evacuation orders:
- Lower Peridot
- Skill Center
- Peridot South
- T11 Ranch
- Beverly Hills
Slate Fire
Coconino National Forest fire crews responded to a fire burning about 20 acres near Flagstaff on the morning of June 7.
About 50 personnel, including four engines, two crews, a water tender, and a dozer, have been dispatched to the fire.
No communities have been ordered to evacuate or begin preparing to evacuate due to this fire.
Arizona Wildfire Season
Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.