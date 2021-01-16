3 things you need to do when hiking this weekend

It’s going to be hotter than it has been in quite some time, so here are some things you should remember before going on a hike this weekend.

“When the beautiful weather comes out like this, this is where we find our peace and happiness,” says hiker Daniel Fargo.

He isn’t alone. Lots of people will be taking advantage of the high 70 degree weather expected this weekend.

But you don’t want to end up in a helicopter for a rescue.

So here are three secrets from Phoenix Fire on how to stay safe.

Number 1: Don’t forget your water.

“Hydrate before. Once you get thirsty during your hike it’s usually too late,” says Captain Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Number 2: Bring your cell phone.

Number 3: Stay on the trail.

“This isn’t a one way trip. When you start feeling bad or a little fatigued, turn around and go back down. It’s not going to get any better,” says Keller.