Woman wanted in Mesa murder arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a woman wanted in a murder in Mesa, according to authorities.

The Mesa Police Department said Kathryn Hansen, 27, was taken into custody on April 8, two months after the murder of 32-year-old Keith Emmons.

"This afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department notified Mesa Police that they had a lead and possible location on Hansen. Soon after, they took Hansen into custody," Mesa police said.

Emmons was found shot to death on Feb. 7 in the bedroom of a home near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road.

Hansen's arrest followed an alert Mesa police put out at the end of February asking the public for help locating Hansen.

