'We will pray for a miracle': Shooting at Mesa Bosa Donuts leaves worker paralyzed

Police arrested Donald Williams, 30, for the shooting earlier this week. The family of one of the victims says she's now paralyzed after she was shot in her spine.

MESA, Ariz. — Aaliyah Lozano was working overnight when everything went wrong.

It was a normal occurrence for the 22-year-old, who friends say would work up to 60 hours a week.

“Whatever she put her mind to, she did it,” Lozano's mother, Carlene Polacca, said.

That work ethic had Lozano working at a Bosa Donuts off Dobson Road at 2:30 a.m. on April 2nd. That's when police say 30-year-old Donald Williams allegedly entered the donut shop and began arguing with a customer and employees. Williams then moved toward the counter and shot one of the employees.

Polacca said detectives told her that the argument was because her daughter and an Uber Eats driver refused to give him a ride.

"He got so mad that he went in there and shot them,” Polacca said.

Both victims survived the shooting, but one of the bullets hit Lozano in the spine. Doctors tell the family it is likely she will be paralyzed for life from the neck down.

"It’s really hard, I try to smile for her, but I'm so sad because she can't walk no more," Polacca said. "We will pray for a miracle."

The family is asking for donations to cover medical costs and Lozano's student loan debt.

To help out, you can donate here.

The suspected shooter was booked into jail for the following charges:

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

2 counts of aggravated assault (cause serious physical injury)

2 counts of aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon)

4 counts of endangerment

1 count of tampering with evidence