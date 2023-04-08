18-year-old dead, minor arrested in west Phoenix shooting

The Phoenix Police Department said an 18-year-old man was shot and killed on April 6, and a minor has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One person is dead and a minor taken into custody following a shooting in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers located the body of a man identified as Anthony Muriel, 18, in the area of 41st and Missouri avenues on April 6.

According to police, officers began searching for a shooting victim after they arrived at 35th Avenue and McClellan Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. and saw indications that a shooting had happened.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the minor, whose age has not been released, is facing a murder charge.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio, and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed