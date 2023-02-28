Mesa PD looking for woman suspected of murder

The 27-year-old is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Keith Emmons on Feb. 7 in Mesa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is looking for a 27-year-old woman who is suspected of killing a man on Feb. 7.

Katie Hansen is accused of being involved in the murder of 32-year-old Keith Emmons. The victim was found at a residence near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police are now seeking information on Hansen's whereabouts.

The suspect has been described as 5'3'' with hazel eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo over her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information can contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.