Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix home, police say

Police said the shooting happened at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive just after 8 a.m.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a home in north Phoenix, authorities said. One man is in police custody, but details on the shooting are limited at this time.

Officers were reportedly called to a home near 16th Street and Union hills drive just after 8 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

Phoenix police said that a second man has been detained at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are currently working to determine what led up to the shooting. At this time, the identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

