Woman killed in shooting at Mesa birthday party

MESA, Ariz. — A 31-year-old woman was killed over the weekend after she was struck by gunfire at a party in Mesa.

Stephanie White was shot around midnight Sunday during an altercation that took place at a residence near Southern Avenue and Crismon Road, Mesa police said.

Court records show many people had assembled at the residence for a birthday party and one of the guests got into a fight with another man.

One of the men, identified as 31-year-old Charles Norice, retrieved a firearm from his car and fired a shot into the air. The two men then got into a physical altercation, during which White was hit by a gunshot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Mesa police located Norice in the backyard behind some bushes and took him into custody. Records show Norice told investigators he did not remember firing his gun.

The suspect is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct.

