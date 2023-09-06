Little Caesars shooting leaves 28-year-old employee dead in Glendale

The fatal shooting occurred Friday morning near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have taken a person into custody after they allegedly shot their coworker at a Little Caesars in Glendale Friday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers said the employee of a pizzeria near 43rd and Peoria avenues shot another employee and then locked themself in a bathroom. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene and police took the suspect, a 40-year-old, into custody without incident.

Police said no customers were inside the Little Caesars at the time.

Identities of the suspect nor the victim have been disclosed.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

Lisa Elkin, Vice President of Communications at Little Caesars issued the following statement:

"We are devastated by this incredibly tragic situation and our hearts go out to the victim’s family. As a family company, our colleagues are central to who we are and remain the most important part of our brand. We are diligently working with local authorities and are unable to comment further at this time."

This is a developing story and more info will be published as it becomes available.

