Head-on crash kills both drivers in Coconino County

Investigators believe alcohol impairment may have been a factor in the fatal collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A head-on crash Thursday night in northern Arizona killed two people, officials said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said a black Nissan Maxima was driving north on Lake Mary Road before crossing over into the southbound lane and hitting a Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers died at the scene. Neither vehicle had any additional passengers.

The crash was reported near milepost 330 at about 6:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a black Nissan Maxima driving recklessly shortly before the crash.

CCSO said the Nissan's driver may have been impaired and was driving on a suspended license. Investigators have not yet disclosed the identities of the two deceased drivers.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is encouraged to call CCSO at 928-774-4523.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.