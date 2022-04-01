Woman dies after shooting incident in Phoenix

A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was found with a gunshot wound in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was found with a gunshot wound Thursday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call near McDowell Road and Black Canyon Access around 6 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police later identified the victim as 40-year-old Maria Arballo.

Detectives responded to the scene to search for evidence of what led up to the shooting incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or anyone you know have information on this incident, police ask you to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12 News on YouTube