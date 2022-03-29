11 dogs stolen from Chandler home

A Chandler woman came home to eleven of her dogs missing.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — March 23 was National Puppy Day. It's a day when people celebrate their proud pooches on social media, and it’s a fun day for many.

A Chandler woman didn’t get to celebrate that day. Instead, she came home to 11 of her dogs missing. Three of the dogs were her very own. The others were fosters.

It happened last week at a home near Alma School Road and Warner Road in Chandler.

“Dogs are like children to most people. So, whoever took these dogs basically took family members, and it cannot be tolerated,” said a rescue volunteer in a close-knit rescue community who asked not to be identified.

The owner of the dogs was too distraught to talk.

“She’s absolutely devastated right now. You know, tears are constantly flowing. There’s heartache, you’re wondering if your dogs are alright,” said the rescue volunteer.

According to Chandler Police, someone broke in and took 11 dogs from the home on March 23.

Police believe the suspect may have entered through the back gate from an alleyway behind the home. A neighbor said a white van may have been in the area.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Chandler police at 480-782-4001.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.