Phoenix animal rescue claims thief stole gas by drilling holes into van's tank

HALO Animal Rescue said two of its vans have recently been vandalized by thieves attempting to siphon some gasoline.

PHOENIX — A Valley animal rescue is hoping the community can help them repair their vans after some thieves allegedly vandalized the vehicles to steal gasoline out of the tank.

HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix claims one of their vans recently had three holes drilled into its gas tank by an unknown vandal. The rescue's staff noticed the gas leak as they were about to drive down to Mexico to pick up 35 dogs HALO was hoping to find homes for in the Valley.

HALO said a similar incident happened last week after another van had one of its hoses removed to siphon gas.

“We know that everyone is overwhelmed with the rising cost of fuel and can sympathize with someone’s feeling of desperation, we just wish they wouldn’t harm others, and in our case, homeless pets and the people who care for them, to get their needs met," said Heather Allen, the rescue's president.

HALO must spend at least $2,500 to repair the van and is asking for donations to help cover the expenses. Information on how to donate can be found here.

