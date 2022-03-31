Chandler police looking for suspect who showed adult videos to children

Authorities said the suspect allegedly committed two separate criminal acts involving juveniles earlier this month.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are searching for a suspect who allegedly showed adult videos to a group of juveniles earlier this month.

The incident occurred on March 17 near Alma School and Warner roads after a group of kids reported a man showing them an adult video.

A similar incident was reported a short time later in the same area involving another juvenile.

Police said the suspect appears to be a light-skinned Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with tattoos on both sides of his face. The suspect was seen driving a white four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information can call the police at 480-782-4130.

Press Release - Search Underway for Public Sexual Indecency Suspect#ChandlerPD is investigating & searching for a suspect in 2 separate incidents involving juveniles, near Alma School/Warner, on March 17, 2022. #ChandlerSafe #ChandlerAz #SeeSomethingSaySomething @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/v2jfO2tDu6 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 31, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.