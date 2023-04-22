Valley woman shot 10 times in attack in Glendale store, police say

Police said that the shooting happened near 51st and Glendale avenues late Friday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Glendale store Friday night.

According to early reports from the Glendale Police Department, the woman drove to a store near 51st and Glendale avenues around 9 p.m.

A short time after she entered, an unknown man came into the store with his face covered and shot the woman "approximately 10 times" with a handgun. Police said he then fled the scene in an unknown direction before officers arrived.

First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene. She hasn't been identified at this time.

Authorities said that the investigation is still underway, and there is no word on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

