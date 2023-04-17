Peoria man attacked and burglarized by two men pretending to be gas company employees

According to Peoria police, the assault and burglary happened near 75 Avenue and Cactus Road on April 17

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department said two suspects pretending to be gas company employees forced their way into a home and attacked its resident during a burglary.

Police said the assault and burglary happened near 75 Avenue and Cactus Road on April 17 at about 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the two male suspects knocked on the victim's front door wearing yellow reflective vests and said they worked for the gas company. The men then forced their way into the home and assaulted the victim.

Following the assault, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's home was burglarized and his truck stolen by the two individuals, police said.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the truck and for help with identifying the suspects.

@PeoriaPoliceAZ seeks the Public's Assistance in locating stolen vehicle from earlier this morning pertaining to Armed Robbery and Burglary. See below for more details. https://t.co/iZ6dXf7R6R #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #Peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/zY20m4gQh0 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) April 18, 2023

The suspects are described as being white males of unknown ages both with tattoos on their arms. They were wearing yellow reflective vests at the time of the incident.

The truck is a 2006 black Ford F-150. It has an Arizona license plate with the number BYM1992.

Anyone with information should contact the Peoria Police Department tip line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.