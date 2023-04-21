Gym owner arrested for filming clients, Surprise police say

The business was being operated out of a rented casita adjacent to a home near 151st Avenue and West Woodbridge Drive, police said.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 39-year-old gym owner in Surprise was arrested Thursday on suspicion of secretly taking photos and videos of clients as they undressed, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Timothy Savage is facing multiple charges:

Five counts of voyeurism

Five counts of surreptitious photography, videotaping, filming or digitally recording or viewing

Four counts of surreptitious photography, videotaping, filming or digitally recording or viewing

Police were contacted about Savage with information alleging the Pro Fit Body Sculpting owner had taken multiple photographs of female clients in various stages of undress without consent inside the business.

The business was being operated out of a rented casita adjacent to a home near 151st Avenue and West Woodbridge Drive, police said.

The victim who reported the crimes described seeing photographs that appeared to be taken either while the women were changing in the bathroom of the business or while the women received body-sculpting services administered by Savage.

Detectives executed search warrants on the business and home of Savage and seized "numerous items of evidence."

