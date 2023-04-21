Man facing murder charges after 62-year-old woman killed in Phoenix crash

Detectives determined Michael Gordon, 50, was driving 65-72 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing multiple felony charges including murder after police said he was involved in a crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened on Feb. 5 just after 3 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Michael Gordon, 50, was traveling westbound on East Broadway Road near 6th Street when he collided with a Mitsubishi Mirage that was exiting a private driveway attempting to make a left to go east on Broadway Road.

Marie Antionette Delao has been identified as the victim.

Police said Gordon was under the influence of narcotics and speed was a factor in the crash. Detectives determined Gordon was driving 65-72 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Gordon was booked on multiple felony charges.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.