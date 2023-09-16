2 arrested for alleged prostitution in Cave Creek

Two women were arrested as part of an investigation of a massage parlor in Cave Creek.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Two women were arrested on Sept. 14 and face charges related to prostitution, police said.

Hogxia Wang and Guomei Hu were arrested after police investigated alleged prostitution taking place at a massage parlor in Cave Creek.

A detective was assigned to investigate M Y Massage, near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road, on Aug. 22, to look into a complaint made against the establishment. Upon researching M Y Massage, the detective found that there was no license for the business or the address where the parlor was located, police said.

The detective reportedly found that the phone number listed for the establishment was also listed on various online “sex for sale” websites, authorities said.

Detectives started in-person surveillance on Aug. 23. An undercover Phoenix police detective went into M Y Massage to ask about appointments and if the parlor took walk-ins, police said. The detective was met by a woman in lingerie who told him that appointments are not needed, police said.

More undercover police visited the parlor between Aug. 23 and Sept. 8, police said. During one interaction, a woman at the parlor agreed to perform a “sex act” in exchange for money, police said. At another, a detective was “groped in a sexual manner” that is not a standard practice of a “legitimate massage establishment,” police said. The detective was then told to come back for another massage, handed a business card and told to text for a future appointment.

Police identified one woman, who introduced herself as “Amy” to undercover officers, as Hu. She told officers she lived at the establishment, police said. Officers also identified Wang, who managed M Y Massage.

An undercover Phoenix detective met with a woman at the parlor on Sept. 8. The woman agreed to perform a “sex act” in exchange for money, police said. The police conducted a “trash rip” after the interaction and recovered a torn piece of paper which, after being put back together, contained times of customers and possible dollar amounts for the alleged prostitution activity of M Y Massage.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 14 and arrested Wang, who was then taken into custody, police said. Later that day, Hu was also arrested.

An officer was able to conduct a translated interview for both women, but neither answered any questions.

Wang was booked and faces charges of maintaining a house of prostitution, illegally conducting an enterprise and prostitution, police said. Hu was booked and faces charges of being an employee of a house of prostitution, illegally conducting an enterprise and prostitution.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed