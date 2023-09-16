Stabbing in Glendale leaves one injured

Two women, who are also sisters, were engaged in a physical fight, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman stabbed another woman, who was identified as her sister, in Glendale, police said.

Glendale Police officers responded to the area of Ocotillo Road in reference to a stabbing call on Friday. Two women, who are sisters, were engaged in a fight. One woman stabbed the other during the incident and then pepper sprayed the victim’s boyfriend, police said.

The suspect fled the scene but was stopped near Westgate by patrol officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed