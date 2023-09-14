Woman allegedly shot at witness after stabbing victim in Phoenix

One suspect has been taken into custody for a violent incident reported Wednesday night near 27th and Glendale avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — One woman has been taken to the hospital, one woman has been arrested, and another is still unaccounted for after a violent encounter Wednesday night in Phoenix.

At about 10 p.m., police officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 27th and Glendale avenues and located a wounded woman. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the victim was assaulted by two other women. As the suspects were fleeing the scene, a witness began to follow them and one of the female suspects fired gunshots at them, police said.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

One of the suspects, identified as 31-year-old Collette Teodorski, was later detained and booked into jail. The other suspect remains outstanding.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.