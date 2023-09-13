Mesa man arrested after allegedly barricading girlfriend in home, obstructing police

The man refused to let police in to check on the welfare of his girlfriend, authorities say.

MESA, Ariz. — A neighbor in Mesa called police after allegedly seeing a man drag a woman, identified later as his girlfriend, into an apartment as she screamed for help.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the neighbor was “so disturbed” by what they saw, they called police.

Officers arrived at the scene and heard the woman screaming for help inside the apartment, and then a loud crashing sound, police said.

Officers knocked on the door and a man, later identified as Hassan Lewis, opened it. He was asked to move aside, but instead "made his body wide" to make a physical barrier.

Lewis had to be removed from the doorway and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

The police report states that Lewis was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

No other details about the woman were released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

