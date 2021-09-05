City of Tucson reports significant increase in homicide rates this year with 61 cases

As of Sept. 5, 2020, the city recorded 37 homicides. As of Sept. 5 this year, the city has recorded 61 homicides

The city of Tucson has reported a significant increase in homicides between the first nine months of 2020 and the first nine months so far this year, noting an increase of 24 cases.

As of Sept. 5, 2020, the city recorded 37 homicides. As of Sept. 5 this year, the city has recorded 61 homicides, according to a press release from the city.

Information on Phoenix homicide rates was not readily available, but in 2020, Phoenix homicides went up 44%, placing it second in the country behind Chicago.