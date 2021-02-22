UArizona student dead after overnight shooting on campus

The Tucson Police Department has taken over the investigating of the fatal shooting and say it’s an isolated incident.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say a University of Arizona student has died following a shooting at a parking garage on campus and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

Campus police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage near the McKale Center basketball arena around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the student with gunshot wounds and say he pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the student wasn’t immediately released.

University president Robert C. Robbins issued a statement following the shooting that read in part:

"I have reached out to the student's family, but there are no words to sufficiently express my sorrow for the grief caused to them and others who were close to him. Because tragedies like these can also affect the larger community, I ask that we all provide support to our colleagues, students and friends during this difficult time."

The Tucson Police Department has taken over the investigating of the fatal shooting and say it’s an isolated incident.