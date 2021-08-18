Officers searching for suspect connected to double shooting in Maricopa, police say

Witnesses have identified Juan Jose Cazares Jr. as the primary suspect, the Maricopa Police Department said.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Police are searching for a man named Juan Jose Cazares Jr. after a double homicide, the Maricopa Police Department said.

Cazares Jr. is known to drive a 2003 Grey 1500 Dodge Ram truck with an Arizona license plate of 2JWA2ANA.

The department did not say if Cazares Jr. should currently be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is instructed to call 911 or the Maricopa Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home near the intersection of W Prado St & North Nocera Road after reports of a shooting, the department said.

Police found the dead bodies of a man and woman in the home, officers said. Police have not released the identity of the dead individuals or whether they previously had ties to Cazares Jr.