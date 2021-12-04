Two homicides Saturday highlight rise in domestic violence cases

Experts say the pandemic has kept victims with their abusers and away from headlines.

PHOENIX — Two 911 calls on Saturday are the latest domestic violence incidents in Arizona, the latest deaths.

Arizona has seen a rise in the number of domestic violence related homicides during the pandemic. Phoenix alone saw a more than 175% increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

“We’ve been hearing them for months now and it’s heartbreaking." Linda Scott, with the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Phoenix, said.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue, police say Carnell Cunningham shot and killed his 23-year-old girlfriend Mikayla Ballesteros before their car crashed into a home.

Hours later there was another domestic violence homicide on I-10 near 91st Avenue.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is, my gosh, we lost another one,” Scott said.

“Last year, in 2020, we saw 102 domestic violence fatalities in Arizona,” Jenna Panas CEO of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence said. "Every single one of those is an individual that did not need to lose her life."

Experts say that there are a multitude of reasons behind the increase from lost jobs, to not knowing what resources are available.

However, a major reason is isolation. It has kept victims with abusers and away from available lifelines.

Scott said there are resources available, but getting them to those in need is part of the challenge.

Experts say there are many reasons behind the increase.

“The difficulty has been getting to folks and getting them to safety,” Scott said.

If you are someone you know needs help you can visit the Domestic Violence Victim Assistance in Greater Phoenix website.

There is also the national domestic violence support hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).