As homicide numbers rise, Phoenix police try new program to try and solve more cases

Gun homicides account for more than 70 percent of the Homicides in Phoenix. So the Phoenix Police Department is trying the Gun Crime Liaison Program

PHOENIX — Nationwide and here in the Valley, the number of homicides has been on the rise.

The reality is that many of these horrific crimes involve a gun. The Phoenix Police Department is now starting a crime gun liaison program aimed at fast tracking detective work.

“About 70 percent of our homicides this years are involving firearms and that’s a massive chunk of homicides,” Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix police said.

With such a large chunk of the homicides being gun related, the crime gun liaison program involves 16 specially trained patrol officers. These officers are trained to identify evidence and work with detectives who specialize in gun cases.

This relationship Williams said should streamline the process, getting evidence to detectives to help solve the case.

“Build the puzzle, put the pieces together start showing that full picture..” Sgt. Williams said.

Often this involves taking the forensic evidence and putting it into national databases. Often detectives can check to see if a weapon had been used in a previous crime and provide leads to help find the culprit. Doing this quickly matters, as every hour counts.

“The first 48, you know. The more we can accomplish in the first 48 hours of a homicide the better,” Sgt. Williams said.