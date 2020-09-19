Tucson police investigating double homicide

Two victims died as a result of a shooting on Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred Friday night.

At around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting report. When they arrived, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds. Members of the community performed CPR until officers took over, police said.

Manaury Acevedo, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

As officers continued to search the area, they located a second victim with gunshot trauma. Javier Arazia Anaya, 26, was also pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives with the Gun Crime Reduction Unit and the Street Crimes Interdiction Unit continued the investigation and found that the two victims knew each other and were driving together prior to the shooting, police said.

There are no current suspects.