Man dead after a shooting incident involving security guard in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the events leading up to a shooting between a security guard and a man on Thursday morning.
Phoenix police responded to the area of 300 West Watkins Road Thursday at about 10 a.m. for a shooting involving a security guard at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Ozanam Manor.
Officers learned that the armed security guard shot an adult male armed with a knife. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
A statement from St. Vincent de Paul on the incident said:
“We are shaken and heartbroken by the loss of life that happened on our campus today outside our Resource Center for people experiencing homelessness. We ask for prayers not only for the deceased, but for the security officer, those we serve, our volunteers and staff. This death and this day reinforces the importance of our work to feed, clothe, house and heal and the continued need for all of us to reach out to and care for one another.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.