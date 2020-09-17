Suspect appears in court, accused of shooting at courthouse guard

James Lee Carr's lawyer says he has mental health issues.

PHOENIX — The man accused of shooting a security guard in the chest at a federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix appeared in federal court Thursday.

James Lee Carr, 68, was arrested Tuesday after police say he fled after shooting at the victim.

The guard's vest absorbed the impact of the shot. He was taken to the hospital and was released the same day. The man is home recovering.

Carr's attorney, Dan Cooper, said he wants Carr to see a psychiatrist. Carr has been prescribed antipsychotics and medication for bipolar disorder and anxiety.

Carr is facing charges of assault on a federal officer and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

The FBI is leading the investigation.