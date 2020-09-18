x
Crime

Man dead following an altercation that ended in a shooting

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting homicide of one man on Thursday night. 

On Sept. 17 around 6:20 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting scene in the area of 5800 South 16th Street. 

When they arrived, they located a victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

A preliminary investigation has suggested that the victim and suspects knew each other and the shooting was a result of an altercation, police said. 

Suspects have not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to update as information is provided. 

