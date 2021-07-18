Tucson first responders shot on south side

Sources say that two AMR EMTs have been shot.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side after two AMR EMTs were shot near Harrison and Stella roads on Sunday night.

Preliminary information from police said the responders were in the area to tend to any injuries sustained in a house fire nearby. They were fired at by the suspect, one EMT was shot in the head, the other in his arm and another location.

Both EMTs are in their early 20s, police said. Officials have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

The suspect fled and allegedly crashed into a police car before shooting at officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit, police said.

The suspect is in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers found that two neighbors were also shot. One was killed and the other was grazed by a bullet, police said.

This is a developing story.

