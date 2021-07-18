3 men shot after argument led to shootout in Phoenix

All three men have life threatening injuries, police said.

PHOENIX — Three men are suffering from life threatening injuries after an argument between them led to a shootout in Phoenix, Sunday morning.

Phoenix Police said the three men were arguing when they all began to shoot at each other in the area of 24th Place and Baseline Road.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:20 a.m. and found one of the men shot. He was taken to the hospital by officials.

The other two men drove themselves to a hospital in the area of 1100 E. McDowell Road, police said.

The area of 24th Pl. and Baseline Rd. will be restricted for a few hours for investigations, officials said.

