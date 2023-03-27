Tempe home invasion suspect linked to double homicide in Kingman

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they've connected an El Mirage man to a double homicide committed last summer in Kingman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — An El Mirage man has been recently linked to the murders of two people in Kingman last summer, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel M. Avila, 25, is suspected of being involved in the deaths of 50-year-old Darren Vanhouten and 73-year-old Retta Atkins, who were found deceased in a Kingman residence on June 28, 2022.

Avila was arrested in February for allegedly burglarizing a Tempe home. During that arrest, Avila was allegedly in possession of a firearm that was connected to the deaths of Vanhouten and Atkins based on a ballistics analysis.

MCSO said Avila additionally had a scar on his left shoulder that's consistent with a wound the suspect appears to have sustained during the double homicide

Avila has no known connections to Kingman or to the victims, MCSO said.

Investigators previously connected a 26-year-old man who died by suicide last October to the double homicide. MCSO said Monday that the agency had recovered evidence from the 26-year-old's property that was tied to the deaths of Atkins and Vanhouten.

MCSO said detectives have recently issued an arrest warrant for Avila, whose criminal charges in Tempe are still pending in court.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.