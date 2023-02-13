Woman dies while headed to hospital from Mohave County jail. Officials yet to release reason why

The woman, booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, died while being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman died in a Mohave County ambulance on Friday on her way to a local hospital. The county's sheriff's office has not yet released the cause of death.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Megan Petersen of Bullhead City, was booked into jail for possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 2, detectives said. She was housed in the medical wing of the county's adult detention facility in Kingman.

Petersen was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital by ambulance, deputies said.

Authorities have not said why Petersen was being transported to a hospital, nor her cause of death. The county's medical examiner is working to determine toxicology.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.