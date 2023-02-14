Body found in Arizona identified as mother who disappeared in 1989

Marina Ramos and her two young daughters went missing in the late 1980s. Officials say a body found in Mohave County has been identified as belonging to Ramos.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them determine who killed a California mother and dumped her body in northern Arizona over 30 years ago.

On Dec. 12, 1989, the body of a naked woman was found off of Old Temple Bar Road in Mohave County, which is about 50 miles south of Las Vegas. The victim had been stabbed multiple times, MCSO said.

The woman's identity was unknown for decades until MCSO submitted her fingerprints to the FBI in February 2022. The prints matched a woman from Bakersfield.

Further investigation and DNA testing confirmed the victim's identity as Marina Ramos, who was last seen alive in August 1989.

Ramos' two young daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin, also went missing at the same time as Marina, MCSO said.

Marina and her children were last seen driving away in a car driven by a man known as Fernando. They were apparently on their way to Ontario, California.

Elizabeth and Jasmin would now be 34 and 33.

Anyone with information about this case should call MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

