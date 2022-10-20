Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases

Authorities say Hunter McGuire is wanted for two separate homicide investigations in Mohave County and Las Vegas.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

McGuire is additionally a suspect in a separate homicide being investigated by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous." He was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A, MCSO says.

McGuire is known to frequent Las Vegas and Kingman.

Anyone with information on McGuire's whereabouts can contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040191.

