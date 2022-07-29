Teen shot, critically injured in west Phoenix shooting, police say

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a teenager is in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

"These senseless gun crimes need to stop," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

