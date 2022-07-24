Shooting in West Phoenix leaves man hospitalized

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting near 35th Avenue & West Buckeye Road. When they arrived on scene they found the victim who had been shot in the head, officials said.

Right now information is limited, but the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers are still investigating the scene.

At this time, authorities have not released information about a potential suspect or motive.

If you know anything about this crime, please contact the police or reach out through the Silent Witness program.

The investigation is in its early stages, so stay with us at 12News as we continue to update the story with more information.

