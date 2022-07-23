‘I ask myself, why did they do this?': Phoenix family left mourning 16-year-old shot and killed in his car

Phoenix police said they’re still investigating what happened that led to Kevin Enriquez being shot and killed inside his car last Saturday.

PHOENIX — A family in Phoenix is left questioning why their 16-year-old was shot and left for dead in his car.

Phoenix police found Kevin Enriquez’s body after his car crashed near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Saturday, July 16.

“I ask myself why did they do this?” Rafaela Enriquez told 12News in Spanish. “What happened.”

Kevin Enriquez was Rafaela Enriquez’s son.

“Right now, I want to think that he is here with us, that he is out working or on vacation, and he’ll come back,” Rafaela Enriquez said. “For me, he’s not gone.”

Phoenix police said they arrived in the neighborhood with the car damaged from gunshots and Kevin Enriquez’s body in the driver’s seat near 26th and Luke Avenues.

Police said they now believe the shooting happened about a couple of blocks south around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

But Kevin Enriquez’s car hit another car that was parked and stopped.

His death is leaving the Enriquez family with only memories.

“He was very friendly, upbeat; he enjoyed a good party,” Rafaela Enriquez said.

Phoenix police said they’re still investigating the case and are asking anyone who could help bring closure to the case to call them or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

As a mourning mother is left wondering why her son’s life ended like this.

“These kids don’t think they need to stop these kids from getting guns,” Rafaela Enriquez said.

