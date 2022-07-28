2 killed in shooting at west Phoenix hotel, police looking for pickup truck involved

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of 48th Avenue and McDowell Road where they located two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men have been pronounced dead, police said.

Police are asking for help locating a possible suspect vehicle described as a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate HYA3KB.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released

Phoenix Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of 48th Ave and McDowell Rd. Staging for media is on the north side of the hotel, PIO will be providing an update at 12:25 pic.twitter.com/yLR3gm8Js8 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 28, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

