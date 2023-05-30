Arrest made in shooting death of teen riding in vehicle on Buckeye Road

The vehicle was heading westbound on Buckeye Road east of 99th Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Court documents are revealing new information about a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old.

The investigation into the shooting began when Phoenix police were called to Banner Estrella Medical Center early Sunday morning after the victim was brought to the center for treatment.

According to court documents, the shooting happened early Sunday morning before 3 a.m. in a vehicle driving on Buckeye Road.

Gabriel Hernandez has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The documents say the teen was shot while riding in the car with a family friend later identified as Hernandez.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Buckeye Road east of 99th Avenue at the time of the shooting.

The victim was riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle being driven by his mother while Hernandez was directly behind the victim in the back seat.

Witnesses said Hernandez pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired one round which hit the victim in the back.

During an interview, Hernandez said he had put the gun on the floorboard of the vehicle and later went to pick it up when he pulled the trigger.

After the shooting, Hernandez said he was sorry and didn’t know there was “one in the head.”

A juvenile witness sitting next to Hernandez in the back seat said they had seen him consuming alcohol and marijuana in the hours leading up to the shooting.

After the teen was shot, Hernandez jumped out of the moving vehicle at an intersection near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road and ran away.

Hernandez said he lost the gun after it fell from his waistband while he was running away. The gun has not been recovered.

The victim’s mother continued driving the vehicle, rushing the victim to Banner Estrella Medical Center on Thomas Road for help. The teen later died at the medical center.

Hernandez is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.