150 animals found in Tucson cockfighting bust, according to PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. — An alleged cockfighting ring has been busted in Tucson, according to authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday, May 27, deputies responded to a property near Cactus Apple Lame and Old Vail Road for reports of cockfighting.

When deputies arrived, they found a large group gathered and evidence of what appeared to be cockfighting.

PCSD said multiple arrests were made on charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, narcotic possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants, and intentional animal cruelty.

Authorities said 150 animals were recovered, including roosters, hens, chicks, dogs, and a tortoise.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to PCSD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or 88CRIME.

